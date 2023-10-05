Travel Vaccines Market Size, Share, Future Innovations, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive view of the travel vaccines market. According to TBRC's forecast for the travel vaccines market, it is expected to reach a market size of $6.17 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77%.

The growth of the travel vaccines market is attributed to the increase in travel and tourism. North America is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of market share. Key players in this market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Moderna Inc.

Trending Travel Vaccines Market Trend

A notable trend in the travel vaccines market is the focus on product innovation, with major companies in the sector actively developing innovative vaccines to maintain their market positions.

Travel Vaccines Market Segments

.By Disease: Hepatitis A, Diphtheria, Pertussis, And Tetanus (DPT), Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Hepatitis B, Measles And Mumps, Rabies, Meningococcal, Other Diseases,

.By Composition: Mono Vaccines, Combination Vaccines

.By Booking Channel: Online Booking, In-Person Booking

.By Application: Domestic Travel, Outbound Travel

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Travel vaccines are designed to protect against diseases that are either indigenous to the traveler's country of origin or the destination country. They serve to safeguard travelers and prevent the spread of diseases within and between nations.

Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The travel vaccines market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

