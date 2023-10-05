Royal Class Service In New Windsor, NY Achieves Prestigious Status As A Rheem Pro Plumber

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Setting a Higher Standard in Plumbing Excellence

NEW WINDSOR, NY, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Royal Class Service , a leading plumbing and HVAC service provider based in New Windsor, NY, is delighted to announce its recent accreditation as a Rheem Pro Plumber , marking a significant milestone in its commitment to excellence in residential and commercial plumbing services.

The Rheem Pro Plumber program is renowned for recognizing and partnering with only the most dedicated and high-performing plumbing professionals across the nation. This prestigious accreditation reflects Royal Class Service's unwavering dedication to quality workmanship, superior customer service, and upholding the highest industry standards.

As a Rheem Pro Plumber, Royal Class Service gains access to exclusive benefits, advanced training, and the latest technologies offered by Rheem, a globally recognized leader in heating, cooling, and water heating solutions. This partnership solidifies Royal Class Service's position as a trusted provider for all plumbing and water heating needs.

"At Royal Class Service, we have always been committed to delivering the highest level of quality plumbing solutions to our valued customers. Achieving Rheem Pro Plumber status is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," said Matthew Pillius, CEO at Royal Class Service. "We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by Rheem, a respected name in the industry, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community with the highest level of professionalism and skill."

The Rheem Pro Plumber accreditation demonstrates Royal Class Service's commitment to staying at the forefront of the plumbing industry, providing innovative solutions, and ensuring customer satisfaction. Customers can trust that they are working with a company that meets the highest standards of excellence and reliability.

For all plumbing, heating, cooling and drain cleaning needs in New Windsor, NY, and the surrounding areas, Royal Class Service is the trusted name to call. Their team of experts is dedicated to delivering top-quality services backed by the knowledge and support of Rheem, a name synonymous with quality and innovation.

For inquiries or to schedule plumbing services, please contact Royal Class Service at (845) 30-ROYAL or visit their website at to schedule online.

