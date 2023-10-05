Pasternack Introduces Innovative Vehicle GPS Antennas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Antennas Ensure Accurate Positioning Even in Challenging Environments

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its innovative vehicle GPS antennas . Designed explicitly for automotive applications, these antennas underscore the importance of precision and reliability, ensuring vehicles navigate with unparalleled accuracy.

Pasternack's new vehicle GPS antennas have high gain of 28 or 30 dB.

The vehicle GPS antennas are a game-changer in automotive systems. They come equipped with a high gain of 28 dB or 30 dB, making them adept at capturing even the faintest signals in the most challenging terrains and conditions. One of their standout features is the use of right-hand circular polarization (RHCP), which drastically curtails signal interference and multipath effects, guaranteeing unwavering signal quality.

Pasternack's new offering isn't just about performance; it's also about resilience. Boasting waterproof and dustproof ratings ranging from IPX6 to IP66, these antennas are engineered to excel in the harshest outdoor scenarios. This resilience positions them as the top choice for a variety of applications, including vehicle tracking, fleet management, telematics, navigation systems and the burgeoning field of autonomous vehicles.

Adding to their versatility, these antennas come with both SMA and FAKRA connector options, ensuring wide-ranging system compatibility. They are tailored for the GPS L1 frequency and are available in both passive and active versions. Mounting them is user-friendly, with options for direct vehicle mount or the added convenience of a magnet mount.

"In today's fast-evolving automotive landscape, precision is a prerequisite, not just a preference, said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our new vehicle GPS antennas are a testament to Pasternack's dedication to driving innovation. We're not just keeping pace with the industry − we aim to define its future."

Pasternack's vehicle GPS antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

