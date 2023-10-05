Kentucky Cannabis Company Celebrates A Decade Of Excellence In Hemp Harvesting And CBD Oil Manufacturing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIDWAY, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kentucky Cannabis Company Celebrates 10 Years as the Pioneer in Full Spectrum Cannabinoid ProductionKentucky Cannabis Company, the state's foremost full-spectrum CBD oil manufacturer, marks its 10th anniversary of cultivating and processing hemp in the heart of Kentucky. Established as the inaugural hemp cannabinoid research company, Kentucky Cannabis Company sowed the seeds of CBD cultivation in the Bluegrass State back in 2014 under the pioneering hemp pilot programs.Founded by Bill Polyniak with a deeply personal mission, the company stemmed from his quest to offer a holistic solution for his son, Colten Polyniak, who grappled with idiopathic generalized epilepsy since age three. Before the advent of Genesis Blend Full Spectrum CBD oil, those seeking CBD's benefits were limited to isolated CBD products, which lacked the comprehensive benefits of full spectrum CBD oil. Polyniak's revolutionary product, the Genesis Blend, bridged this gap by being the first full-spectrum CBD oil with a consistent, repeatable serving size. This innovation catered to his son's needs and addressed the medical community's concerns regarding consistent CBD dosage."Before the Genesis Blend CBD oil , there was no easy way to guarantee consumers the exact amount of CBD one consumed. We've pioneered a solution that provides a repeatable servicing dosage that is a perfect starting point for children to adults. Even Pets!" remarks Polyniak.Kentucky Cannabis Company stands at the forefront of producing full-spectrum CBD oil from locally grown hemp. Their unique hemp varieties are meticulously bred in Kentucky to deliver a potent cannabinoid profile, ensuring the coveted 'entourage effect' in every product they create.Today, as they glance back at a decade-long journey, the company takes pride in its profound impact. Not only is Colten now free from both medications and seizures, but countless individuals, pets, and livestock across the nation have also benefited from the holistic support provided by the Kentucky Cannabis Company's products.From young children battling epilepsy syndromes to seniors seeking natural relief as well as domestic pets to horses, the company's CBD products cater to a diverse clientele. As Polyniak aptly puts it, "Today, we proudly proclaim that our CBD products are safe for children, potent for adults, and robust enough for a horse."For those considering the therapeutic potential of CBD, Kentucky Cannabis Company invites you to experience the best. Their premium products are available directly to customers online at Bluegrass Hemp Oil , their flagship CBD stores, and various wholesale locations throughout Kentucky and the U.S.About Kentucky Cannabis Company (KCC): Kentucky Cannabis Company was the first to reintroduce hemp cultivation in Kentucky. Founded with a mission to produce and market full-spectrum CBD oil, their commitment to quality, purity, and efficacy is unwavering. All products are third-party lab-tested, ensuring unmatched purity and potency. For more information, visit Kentucky Cannabis Company and Bluegrass Hemp Oil.Media Contact: Lori Miller 859-963-3550

