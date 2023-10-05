Branching Minds Earns SOC2 Type 2 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Magier, COO and Co-Founder of Branching MIndsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds , a leading education technology company that leverages the learning sciences and technology to help K-12 schools and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention, proudly announces the successful attainment of its SOC2 Type 2 report. This significant milestone reaffirms the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security.This prestigious certification demonstrates that Branching Minds' information security practices meet the rigorous criteria set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and attests to the company's controls around securing customer data and were achieved through a rigorous audit process conducted by an independent third party.“Attaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification highlights Branching Minds' ongoing commitment to meet or exceed industry standards of data security for the thousands of institutions and millions of learners we serve,” said Craig Gooding, Director of Security Operations.Branching Minds Co-Founder and COO, David Magier adds“Ensuring that we are achieving the highest standards of security, data protection, and internal controls is paramount to our mission. We are extremely proud to offer our partners the peace of mind that our data policies and practices are validated and continually reevaluated by independent third-party auditors.”Established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 defines the criteria for managing customer data based on five trust service principles of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 provides a thorough assessment of IT security, governance, risk management, and data protection validated by an independent CPA firm.Branching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has worked with more than 217,000 teachers, 41,500 managers, 3,000 district administrators, 3,000 schools, and 250 districts across 39 states, to improve outcomes for more than 1.5 million students. For more information, visit

