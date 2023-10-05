Prolongation Of Powers Of The Management Board Of A Group's Subsidiary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, decided to extend the powers of the Members of the Management Board, Mr. Jaan Mäe and Mr. Veljo Viitmann from 1 January 2024 for three years.

The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue in a three-member composition: Mr. Ivo Volkov (The Chairman), Mr. Jaan Mäe and Mr. Veljo Viitmann.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250



AS Merko Ehitus merko ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group's revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.

