Atomic Data Named Proud IT Provider Of Orlando City SC And Orlando Pride

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orlando City Soccer Club and the Orlando Pride today announced Atomic Data as the Proud IT Partner of both the Major League Soccer and National Women's Soccer League clubs. The multi-year agreement is an evolution of the existing partnership, with Atomic Data serving as the Club's Virtual CIO and Owner's Technology Rep since 2022.



“As our industry continues to grow with both new technologies and innovation, as well as an increased need for secure and trusted IT infrastructure, having a proven and reliable partner is of incredible importance to our Club,” said Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Chief Financial Officer, Carlos Osorio.“Through our work with Atomic Data thus far, they've been tremendous partners for all of our IT needs, both helping to bring best-in-class cybersecurity service to our front office while also supporting our efforts to produce a great atmosphere for City and Pride supporters. We're looking forward to continuing our work together on current and future projects to improve our fan experience.”

Initially brought on last year to assess Orlando City SC's technology and cybersecurity needs, Atomic Data would go on to provide a series of future-forward IT recommendations meant to put the Club and Exploria Stadium on the leading edge of sporting and large venue technology.

Beyond Exploria Stadium, Atomic Data is also supporting the Club's front office headquarters and training facilities through the implementation of IT as a Service, bringing endpoint hardening, 24x7 network and security monitoring, and 24x7 end-user support to the organization.

Yagya Mahadevan, Game Day Technologies Lead at Atomic Data stated,“MLS and NWSL are entering an exciting new phase, attracting more fans and sponsors than ever before. Essential to both the fan and the sponsor experience is robust end-to-end technology. That's where Atomic Data and our Game Day Technologies offering comes in. We're humbled and excited to bring our proven league experience to Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride.”

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data is an on-demand, always-on, pay-as-you-go expert extension of the enterprise's technology and team, always acting in the client's and the community's best interest. Game Day Technologies powered by Atomic Data enables owners and teams to right size and modernize their venues, districts, training facilities, and back offices with objective, holistic technology oversight and activation.

About Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride:

Orlando City SC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the league's 21st franchise in November 2013, becoming the first MLS team in the Southeast. The Lions began league play in March 2015, and in 2017, moved into its privately-owned downtown soccer stadium. In 2022, Orlando City SC re-launched OCB as a founding member of MLS NEXT Pro to bridge the gap between its successful youth development academy and the First Team.

In November 2015, the Club announced its intention to bring professional women's soccer to Central Florida and launched Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League. The Pride began league play in April 2016 with a star-studded team of FIFA World Cup Champions. For more information, visit orlandocitysc or orlando-pride .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



