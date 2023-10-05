Telesign Recognized For Fraud Prevention Innovation In 7Th Annual Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the“Overall Fraud Prevention Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.



Telesign effectively identifies bots and fake users, while also providing ID verification to ensure user authenticity with protection, covering every step from login to logout. Telesign safeguards sign-up attempts, password resets, and high-value transactions.

Telesign also integrates communication security and fraud prevention into every interaction between businesses and consumers, ensuring the secure delivery of critical messages. In addition, the company can combat onboarding issues and account takeovers, along with other types of fraud, by leveraging critical attributes related to user accounts. These attributes include SIM Swap, Porting History, Call Forwarding, and Number Deactivation.

Telesign's Intelligence evaluates a phone number using an extensive set of static and behavioral phone number attributes to help evaluate the risk in a phone number's interactions. Through a vast database of phone numbers associated with fraudulent activities, Telesign delivers a real-time, in the moment recommendation of the risk of a phone number, which safeguards against known fraud attempts.

Leveraging custom machine learning models, Telesign continually enhances the accuracy of its solutions. Telesign's communication traffic-based risk assessment and pattern recognition further fortify its ability to target threats. This helps to validate identity and reduces fake accounts.

“One in four new account sign-ups are fake, a million passwords are stolen every year, and fraudsters inflict billions of dollars in annual business losses,” said Telesign CMO & Head of GTM Strategy, Kristi Melani.“Telesign tackles these threats head-on, and we're grateful to CyberSecurity Breakthrough for recognizing us with the 'Overall Fraud Prevention Solution Provider of The Year' award for the second year in a row. It validates our work to empower organizations to stay ahead of cybercriminals, mitigate risks, and safeguard their customers' identities.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Telesign's holistic approach to cybersecurity, driven by intelligence, data analysis, and advanced technologies, empowers organizations to make informed decisions and proactively protect their digital assets,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“In an era where digital security breaches have become alarmingly prevalent, Telesign is providing reputation scores, actionable intelligence, and identity verification solutions that enable organizations to assess risk, prevent fraud, and enhance security. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Telesign team for a well-deserved 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award.”

About Telesign

Telesign provides Continuous TrustTM to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world's mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company's powerful machine learning and extensive resources deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence.

Learn more at and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Telesign.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

