CHINA BANS THE MONGOL KHAN, A THEATRE PRODUCTION IN LONDON's WEST END

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA BANS THEATRICAL PRODUCTION OF THE MONGOL KHAN, A PLAY DUE TO OPEN AT THE LONDON COLISEUM THEATRE ON 17 NOVEMBER

- Play Director, Hero BaatarLONDON, ENGLAND, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The cast and crew of The Mongol Khan, a theatrical show soon to open at the London Coliseum, were detained for six days and then deported from China after Communist authorities banned the production. Among the 130 staff who suffered the ordeal were six British cast and creatives. According to locals, Chinese Communist authorities fear the historical drama may promote separatist sympathies for Inner Mongolians, encourage nationalism and incite demonstrations to protect their culture.The Mongol Khan, which opens at the London Coliseum on 17th November, is the first Mongolian play ever to be staged in Great Britain.In late September, the play was due to run in Ordos, a city in the Chinese-controlled autonomous region of Inner Mongolia on the border between the People's Republic and Mongolia itself. Mongolian press says Chinese officials sabotaged rehearsals by setting off the sprinkler system five hours before the performance started and then 40 minutes before the curtain went up, while audience crowds queued outside the theatre, there was a sabotage power cut.Chinese authorities also demanded the removal of references to the“Hun (Hunnu Empire)” and“Khan” (which means king in Mongolian) from the script. Promotional posters for the show were vandalised.Agents of the Communist state kept the players under surveillance wherever they went and while they rehearsed in a public park. Chinese authorities told the company's staff to refrain from wearing their Mongolian traditional costumes in public.The theatre company personnel, 130 people, were then detained in their hotel for 6 days and not given access to the theatre where all the set, costumes and technical equipment – including a puppet fire-breathing dragon, were held. Chinese authorities, without explanation, then abruptly announced the banning of all rehearsals and performances.The play's director Hero Baatar said, "The play held a mesmerising appeal for the people of Inner Mongolia, as it beautifully showcased the captivating facets of Mongolian culture. Thousands of individuals from diverse corners of Inner Mongolia expressed their desire to witness this performance and arrived in the city of Ordos. However, the Chinese government expressed its discontent, possibly due to recent measures like the prohibition of the Inner Mongolian language and restrictions on traditional ceremonial clothing. Consequently, the play was unofficially cancelled amid concerns that it could potentially fuel resistance against the suppression of Inner Mongolian culture. We were promptly informed of this situation and advised to swiftly leave the Ordos region, with an explanation citing an electrical issue."At 2.30 AM on 26th September, authorities woke up all the cast and crew and told them they were to be expelled. They were then forcibly transported by bus on a 10-hour journey to the Mongolian border.Notes to EditorsLocated in northern China, Inner Mongolia is populated by 4.2 million Mongolians, who make up 17% of the region's population. Autonomous in theory, the territory is tightly controlled by the Chinese central government, which imposes its language and culture.Audiences were turned away without explanation and the 130 company members, including 6 British creatives and crew members, were left unable to continue, being expelled from the theatre building where £2 million of set and technical equipment were set up.As well as attracting Mongolian speaking audiences, the Inner Mongolia trip was designed for the company to work on a stage of a similar scale to that of the London Coliseum where the production opens on 17 November. On the stage in China the production was aiming to adapt and enhance its staging, lighting and direction in preparation for London, as Mongolia has no theatre of a comparative size.Eight days ahead of opening in China, the future of the production hung in the balance, highlighting China's desire to eradicate all traces of Mongolian culture and history from the region. Three years ago, a Genghis Khan exhibition was due to open in Beijing but was subjected to censorship and then cancelled. The exhibition is due to open in Nantes next month. This year China has enforced a ban on the Mongolian language in schools and books.The Mongol Khan, which has played to packed houses in Mongolia for over a year, is based on historical events and explores the evolution of Mongolian culture in a gripping story, brought to life with a stunning original score, dance, puppetry, and elaborate sets and costumes inspired by traditional nomadic culture. The Chinese authorities sought to censor the entire narrative and, in the end, made it impossible for rehearsals, let alone performances, to take place as planned.On 26th September the company was finally allowed to return to Mongolia.“Despite major setbacks caused by our experiences in Inner Mongolia, we are now more determined than ever to bring the production to London in all its glory. Indeed, this is the first time any Mongolian production has been performed anywhere in Europe,” said the Director Hero Baatar.The Mongol Khan was written in 1998 by renowned Mongolian writer and poet Lkhagvasuren Bavuu and was revived in April 2022 at the Mongolian State Academic Theatre of Drama. The story is fictional and the production takes inspiration from archaeological findings, traditional nomadic dances, and the music of the ancient Hun culture of Central Asia from the period of the Hunnic Empire.Website** Contact Details **To arrange an interview or for more information please contact:Aidan Hartley at Lantern Comitas; +44 7578846884Emmanuel at Lantern Comitas

