Bright Security Wins 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Security, a leading provider of Developer-Centric Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solutions, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the“Vulnerability Assessment Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.Bright Security prioritizes embedding DAST at the early stages of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Our developer-centric DAST approach aims to systematically eliminate application security backlogs, allowing for more secure and efficient development workflows. Developers can use Bright's unique plugin for popular integrated development environments (IDE) as early as Unit Testing.“Legacy solutions that provide core DAST functionality for AppSec professionals are notoriously prone to accuracy issues and are being used much later in the SDLC. Because of this, there's a bottleneck in AppSec security vulnerability identification and remediation,” said Gadi Bashvitz, CEO of Bright Security.“We're proud to receive this award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough as our solution is focused on helping AppSec professionals who are outnumbered by developers and struggle to keep with the velocity of changes leading to vulnerabilities existing in production. Our tool was built to be developer-first and empower them to create more secure applications and APIs.”The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries.“Bright Security, our 'Vulnerability Assessment Solution of The Year,' is leading the trend in AppSec to empower developers to do more. AppSec has been in distress with developers greatly outnumbering security teams, resulting in a backlog of applications and APIs not having been tested for vulnerabilities,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“By providing an approachable developer-centric solution, Bright is helping organizations to realize significant ROI and secure their environment by implementing vulnerability scans as early as unit testing to reduce the amount of vulnerabilities introduced into production.”About Bright SecurityBright Security is a developer-centric Dynamic Application Security Testing Solution, also known as a DAST. Founded in 2018. Bright's mission is to enable organizations to ship secure Applications and APIs at the speed of business. The company does this by enabling quick & iterative scans to identify true and critical security vulnerabilities without compromising on quality, or software delivery speeds. Bright empowers AppSec teams to provide the governance for securing APIs and web apps while enabling developers to take ownership of the actual security testing and remediation work early in the SDLC.Bright is SOC2 and ISO compliant and has been recognized in 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards. The company raised a $20 million series A in 2022.About CyberSecurity BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

