IPS Packaging & Automation Expands National Presence With New Location In Union, Ohio

Map Image of IPS Packaging & Automation's New Location in Union OH

IPS Packaging & Automation announces the expansion of its operations with a new facility in Union, Ohio.

- Derrick Murdock, CEO, IPS Packaging & AutomationMAULDIN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IPS Packaging & Automation , a leading provider of comprehensive packaging solutions and automation services, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its operations with a new facility in Union, Ohio. This strategic move comes on the heels of their successful acquisition of Day-Pak in 2022 and solidifies IPS's position as a national leader in the packaging and automation industry.The newly acquired space, situated at 1659 Jackson Road, Suite B, Union, OH 45377, boasts an impressive 75,546 square feet, providing ample room for growth and operational efficiency. Located in close proximity to Dayton International Airport (DAY), this expansion enhances IPS's ability to serve customers in Ohio, eastern Indiana, and northern Kentucky while positioning the company for future growth in the Midwest.Derrick Murdock, CEO of IPS Packaging & Automation, stated,“We're excited to announce the establishment of our new location in the great state of Ohio, marking the expansion of our presence in the Midwest.”IPS Packaging & Automation, founded in 1976, is a family-owned and operated business with over 45 years of industry experience. They have earned a stellar reputation for delivering innovative packaging products, automation solutions, equipment, and exceptional service to clients nationwide. The company's mission is to be a trusted partner for industrial packaging supplies, automation, and service, offering customized programs that consistently exceed customer expectations.With a combined network of nine distribution centers and nine warehouses across the United States, IPS Packaging & Automation is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end packaging and automation solutions for a diverse range of industries, helping customers control costs related to labor, freight, material expenses, and damaged goods.This expansion marks another exciting chapter in IPS Packaging & Automation's ongoing commitment to delivering quality, efficiency, and innovative solutions to its valued customers. For more information about IPS Packaging & Automation and its comprehensive packaging and automation solutions, please visit .To stay up to date on the latest IPS Packaging & Automation news and stories, follow them on LinkedIn .

