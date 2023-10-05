Plúmie Unveils Unique Home Fragrances, Capturing Essence Of Memories And Emotions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plúmie, the latest innovation in the realm of home fragrances, promises to transform spaces into sensory havens.

WARREN, NJ, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Welcome to a world where scents intertwine with memories and emotions. Plúmie, the latest innovation in the realm of home fragrances, promises to transform spaces into sensory havens.Experience the unveiling of Plúmie's signature collection:.Peony Blossom : The rejuvenating whispers of springtime, with blossoming florals at its heart..White Tea + Jasmine : A harmonious blend promising relaxation and tranquility, perfect for moments of solace..Wild Rosemary : The essence of clarity and focus, crafted for introspective reflections.Lorena's transition from the corporate maze to the enchanting world of fragrances serves as the foundation of Plúmie. Her journey from nurturing life to nurturing scents is testament to the authenticity and passion embedded in every Plúmie creation.“With Plúmie, every fragrance is more than just a scent; it's a story, a memory, a sentiment. From the innocent blends of my childhood to our curated collection today, I've poured my heart into these fragrances, hoping to make every home feel a bit more special.” shares Lorena Lima-Santos.Guided by the essence of "purely you," Plúmie isn't just about fragrances, but about embracing and expressing one's unique identity and individuality.Plúmie isn't just an indulgence; it's a journey. A sensory adventure that captivates the heart, ignites the soul, and ensures every corner of your home feels genuinely good.For more about Plúmie, sample requests, or to arrange an interview with Lorena, please reach out to at 646-912-8190 orAbout Plúmie: Born out of Lorena's love and passion for fragrances, Plúmie specializes in curating home fragrances that mirror emotions, cherish memories, and celebrate stories. With its inaugural collection, Plúmie aspires to make every home resonate with personal touchpoints and authentic experiences.Press Contact:Lorena Lima-Santos646-912-8190

Lorena

Plumie

+1 646-912-8190



Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Welcome to Plúmie!