Blue Marble Geographics Releases Version 25 Of Global Mapper SDK

- Victor MinorHALLOWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the Global Mapper Software Development Kit (SDK) v25. This new version includes updates such as improved processing speeds from Pixels to Points, Scripting Support for Python 3.10, and more.The Global Mapper SDK is a toolkit that provides developers with access to much of the functionality of the desktop application from within an existing or custom-built application.The new version 25 release improves the Pixels to Points tool with optimized processing, resulting in speed improvements of up to 50% for some projects. Pixels to Points is a photogrammetric processing tool within Global Mapper that creates photo-textured 3D models, orthoimages, and high-resolution point clouds. Functional updates include added support for customizing the temp/working folder used for Pixels to Points operations.Expanding on the extensive list of built-in Online Data sources, NASA's Digital Elevation Model imagery is now available as a built-in option. Like many sources, this data is available for download externally, but the ability to directly stream data for your study area without leaving the software is always a welcome addition. This source has global coverage and was created to provide one-arcsecond resolution worldwide imagery with better clarity than existing SRTM DEM and ASTER GDEM sources. ANASA's Ice, Cloud, and Land Elevation Satellite (ICESat)/Geoscience Laser Altimeter (GLAS) surface elevation measurements are also available in this data set.A new ability to export attribute files directly to CSV from a layer is also available for users. CSV and TXT files are readable by text editor applications and can also be imported as tables in applications like Microsoft Excel. This functionality provides yet another tool for users to use scripting to automate their familiar workflows."In version 25 of the Global Mapper SDK, we've provided support for new versions of the Python programming language, significantly improved Pixels to Points, our raster to cloud technology, added several new online data sources, as well as streamlined the overall development experience for our users," said Victor Minor, Chief Technology Officer. "We are proud to offer this new release and strive to continue improving things for our users and their users, too."Global Mapper SDK is a standard Windows DLL and can be used with many programming languages on a Windows platform, including Visual C++, C#, and Python.For more information, visit .###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble's expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble's products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble's products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe - including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit:Contact Information:Cíntia Miranda, Director of MarketingBlue Marble GeographicsHallowell, ME, USA+1(207) 622-4622

