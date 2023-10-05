Neya Restaurant In Miami Passes Rigorious Kosher Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ben Simon TovMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Neya Surfside...Elevating The Kosher Culinary Experience & Now Serving Lunch in Miami!Neya Restaurant in Surfside Florida, is proud to announce its recent achievement of becoming certified kosher by Kosher Miami & we are now serving lunch. These significant milestones reflect Neya's commitment to providing exceptional and unique culinary experiences in Surfside. By obtaining the Kosher Miami certification, Neya Surfside extends its warm embrace to the vibrant Jewish community and welcomes guests seeking delicious kosher dining options.We now proudly carry a fish and dairy kosher certification overseen by Kosher Miami, but the process of going kosher involves several crucial steps. Firstly, Neya Surfside underwent a thorough inspection by Kosher Miami's expert team, who meticulously reviewed the restaurant's facilities, ingredients, and cooking processes. This evaluation aimed to ensure that all aspects of the restaurant's operations align with the stringent standards required for kosher certification. The next area we focused on was sourcing high-quality ingredients from our local kosher suppliers.Neya Surfside has made a series of thoughtful adjustments to its menu and sourcing practices. This includes carefully selecting kosher-certified ingredients, implementing dedicated kosher preparation areas, and implementing strict protocols to prevent cross-contamination. These changes were made to guarantee that every dish served at Neya Surfside adheres to the highest kosher standards, providing guests with peace of mind and a truly authentic kosher dining experience. From our wide variety of krudos to kosher ingredients being sourced fresh and made by hand daily, Chef Ben's Televiv-inspired menu brings familiar and traditional flavors but packages it on the plate with a Southern Miami flare.“Neya Surfside's Kosher Miami Certification marks a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences while catering to diverse dietary preferences. Neya diners will experience something unique when they dine with us whether it be brunch, lunch or dinner; my passion and focus is to curate a never before seen, chef-driven kosher menu that reflects old world preparations with new world flavors.” -Chef Ben Siman TovNeya Surfside's kosher certification demonstrates the restaurant's commitment to inclusivity and diversity. It offers an opportunity for individuals and families within the Jewish community to enjoy 'Modern Israeli Cuisine'. The certification further solidifies Neya Surfside's position as a culinary destination dedicated to catering to a wide range of dietary needs and preferences.Besides going kosher, guests can now indulge in Neya's exquisite kosher offerings at lunch too, which showcase the culinary expertise of Executive Chef Ben Siman Tov and his talented team.Experience 'Modern Israeli' kosher cuisine at Neya Surfside. Make a lunch reservation to dine with us Sunday through Thursday, 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. to experience a true kosher, culinary experience where everything is made in-house.When we say everything is made in-house, we mean everything– sauces, desserts, pita's are handmade and finished in the coal-fired oven and even our wild mushrooms are sourced from Europe. All ingredients are sourced fresh daily, and Chef Ben creates his specials and menu selections for the day based on what is ready to meet the stringent“Sea To Table” criteria that Neya is known for!Get To Know Neya...Our bar stays active late into the evening serving up hand-crafted, mixology fresh cocktails.!Tuesday nights are ladies' night–all ladies' first cocktail is complimentary starting at 6 p.m.! With a DJ setting the tone and the food making the evening...There's always an exciting vibe at Neya!Thursday nights are Neya Vibe Nights with a DJ spinning, playing to the crowd, and setting the vibe until close!Get to know Neya for lunch...don't go on with your day unfulfilled! Our lunch is full of flavor and will keep you going with clean proteins and vegetables.Choose Neya for date night, to celebrate birthdays and special occasions, or just to enjoy a delicious meal.Chef Ben curates and cooks with a clear sense of purpose and the flavors that are represented on his menu, combined with the cooking techniques make Neya a place to truly experience! Engage your mind through your senses and let Neya transport you to Tel Aviv on a plate!Make your reservation: neyarestaurarant

