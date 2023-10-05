Crypto Investors: GEN111 Tokens Deliver Early Dividends And 20% Bonus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Return on Investment (ROI): Genoplant sales commissions

Early Dividends & 20% Bonus for GEN111 token holders

Binance (BSC:BSC)

- David AttenboroughLJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Payout condition: holding min. 150k GEN111 tokens.Bonus for active 1 year lock: +20% reward.A few days following the publication of GEN111 Payout Plan on September 28, 2023, the GEN111 token trade has undergone significant developments. Initially, the GEN111 token price was 0.000675 USD. Since then, an increase can be observed in pre-orders for Genoplant Portable Laboratories and within the blockchain itself, the GEN111 token price has risen to 0.002002).As Bence Mátyás, Genesis SFL CEO communicated last week, the company initially scheduled the first payout from the sales of the first 10 laboratories for January of the following year (Q1/2024). However, thanks to the incredible support and active engagement from the web3 community, particularly through recommendations, distributing commissions for the first 10 devices has been started to be shared among token investors sooner than outlined in the initial business plan of Deploying company.As a token of our appreciation and as a surprise gesture to our earliest investors, we had already executed the first payout on Sunday of last week. Following the sale of an asset, we airdropped a total of USD 1836 among our early investors, as detailed here: .The next payout, comprising a 5% sales commission for each sold device, is scheduled to be airdropped to GEN111 token holders this coming Sunday afternoon (8th October 2023). We will extract the list of GEN111 token holders and GEN111 Lock owners from the BSCAN on Saturday midnight at 12:00 CEST (7th October 2023).Warm regards,

Bence Mátyás

Genesis SFL

