(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

10/5/2023 - 9:52 AM EST - NFI Group Inc. : Announced that NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America (New Flyer), has been awarded a new two-year contract from Houston Metropolitan Transit Authority (METRO) for 160 Xcelsior® 40-foot clean-diesel transit buses with options to purchase up to 50 additional buses. With this large order, NFI will add up to 210 buses to its backlog in the third quarter of 2023 for firm and option orders. NFI Group Inc. shares T.NFI are trading down $0.09 at $12.17.

