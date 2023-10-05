(MENAFN- Baystreet) Orchard Nearly Doubles on Sale to Japanese Concern

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock soared more than 98% on news that the company would be acquired by Japanese pharmaceutical Kyowa Kirin for $478 million.

Kyowa Kirin will acquire Orchard Therapeutics for $16.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS) in cash (approximately $387.4 million, or ¥57.3 billion), under which Orchard shareholders will hold an additional contingent value right (CVR) of $1.00 per ADS. An additional $1.00 CVR will be paid for a total of $17.00 per ADS, or approximately $477.6 million (¥70.7 billion) if the conditions are met.

Kyowa Kirin has established a 2030 Vision to consistently create and deliver medicines with life-changing value that ultimately makes people smile, as a J-GSP. At the core of this strategy is a commitment to life, and a desire to match transformative science to areas of great unmet need. Kyowa Kirin believes the potential of cell and gene therapies to help patients aligns well with its Vision, patient commitment, and emerging expertise in commercializing rare disease medicines worldwide.

Upon closing, the acquisition would provide Kyowa Kirin with a global leadership position in the burgeoning field of genetic medicine, including a portfolio spanning commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical HSC gene therapies designed to address serious diseases where the burden is immense for patients, families and society and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

ORTX shares catapulted $7.89, or 97.7%, to $15.97.

