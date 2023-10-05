Actress Aria Walton Is Hopeful A Compromise Will Be Reached And The Sag Strike Will End In October

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Spanish-Canadian cover model turned actress, Aria Walton, attended the TIFF Tribute Awards recently in order to show her support to Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar who received the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media. The Tribute Awards are presented annually at the Toronto International Film Festival to distinguished creators and held as a gala fundraiser to support TIFF's programmes and initiatives.

Almodóvar's new short film, Strange Way of Life, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, was recently screened at TIFF.

Both Almodóvar and Patricia Arquette, who won the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award for her illustrious career, addressed the ongoing dual strikes in Hollywood while accepting the honours.

Later in the evening, when leaving the gala, dressed in a beautiful form-fitting blue gown, Walton was asked about the strike and said:

“It's an unfortunate time for creators in my field and beyond because we are competing with Artificial Intelligence (AI), and I believe this strike is necessary in order for actors, writers, directors, and all creatives to earn the credit they deserve for their hard work. It's difficult enough to make it in the film industry, but imagine competing for awards against computer generated programs, or having to share a cut of your hard-earned pay you need to feed your family, from your craft, with AI. This is what the strike is about, and since I do realize we have to evolve with the times, and there are also positive aspects to AI, it's not all negatives, I am hopeful a compromise will be reached by all parties involved, and the strike will be able to end in October, so we can all resume our up-coming projects.”

