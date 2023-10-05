Specialists Who Provided Psychological Assistance In Connection With Patriotic War Awarded

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish and local specialists who provided psychological
assistance in connection with the Patriotic War have been awarded
by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), Azernews reports.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of
Emergency Situations, announced the psychological rehabilitation of
participants of the war, including veterans, family members of the
Shehidis who lost their loved ones, and people who suffered
physically. and moral damage from Armenian terrorism, who had
psychological problems related to the Patriotic War.
Psychologists from Turkiye and a group of psychologists from the
Ministry of Emergency Situations were awarded medals and
certificates of honor for their high services at the invitation of
the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov, who participated in the awarding
ceremony held at the Ministry, thanked the Turkish and local
psychologists for their services and wished them success in their
activities.
It should be noted that at the invitation of the Ministry of
Emergency Situations, the joint participation of professional
psychotherapists and psychologists of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of the brotherly country is possible for more effective
organization of psychological rehabilitation of veterans with
psychological problems related to the Patriotic War, members of the
families of Martyrs who lost their relatives, as well as people who
suffered physical and spiritual damage from Armenian terrorism.
Since January 2021, psychological assistance has been provided
free of charge. During this period, 9500 sessions of psychological
assistance were provided to almost 4000 citizens in different
regions of the Republic, including up to 430 children and
teenagers.
MENAFN05102023000195011045ID1107196907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.