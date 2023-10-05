Azerbaijan Army Positions In Kalbajar Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 5, at about 14:50, the Armenian armed forces units
from the positions in the direction of Azizli and Ashaghi Shorzha
settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons
subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the
direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews
reports, citing the Ministry.
There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment
of the Azerbaijan Army.

