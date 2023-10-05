Zelensky, Meloni Discuss Next Package Of Aid To Ukraine, Including To Strengthen Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni discussed in Spain the next package of military aid, in particular ways to strengthen Ukrainian air defense capabilities.

Zelensky reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

“During our meeting, Giorgia Meloni and I reaffirmed the strong Ukrainian-Italian partnership,” he noted.

Zelensky thanked Italy for its“principled and сonsistent support in protecting our freedom, our people, our families,” and informed the prime minister of the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive and priority defense needs.

“We discussed Italy's next military aid package, including ways to strengthen our air defense,” the president wrote.

The parties also focused on the key challenges to European security, such as Russia's hybrid threats.

“We must protect our continent from Russia's weaponization of food, energy, migration, and other issues,” the statement reads.

“Protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression also means protecting the whole of Europe from all threats and destabilization instigated by the Kremlin. Including in Africa, where Russia destabilizes entire countries,” stated Zelensky.

The interlocutors also discussed Italy's upcoming G7 presidency.

“I am grateful to my Italian colleague for affirming that support for Ukraine will be among Italy's top priorities,” the president wrote.“I also thanked Prime Minister for Italy's readiness to take lead in Odesa recovery.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky is visiting Spain, where he will participate in the summit of the European Political Community and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Half a hundred leaders are taking part in the meeting of the European Political Community in Granada.

Photo: President's Office