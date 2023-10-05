The“White Suits Girls” Project Has Reached Its Goal!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The number of girls who received their white judogis
in the frames of the social campaign is already one thousand
people
The“White Suits Girls” campaign implemented in partnership with
“Azercell Telecom” and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation has reached
its goal. Thousands of girls put on white judogi and joined the
social campaign!
The“White Suits Girls” aims to encourage girls to develop and
participate in sports. The campaign also addresses the issue of
early marriage.
As part of the campaign, the first 1000 girls aged 7-14 who
registered in the regions where schools and branches of the
Azerbaijan Judo Federation operate, were presented with judogi and
given the opportunity to receive a month of free judo training. The
girls now regularly participate in the training.
We want our girls to wear judogi because white suits girls!
For more information about the“White Suits Girls” project:
MENAFN05102023000187011040ID1107196902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.