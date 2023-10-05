Omada Named Overall ID Management Solution Of The Year In 7Th Annual Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Overall ID Management Solution of the Year" award for the third year in a row in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. These awards are conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Omada delivers a unique SaaS solution for

modern

IGA , that fits seamlessly into the Identity Fabric ecosystem and meets

the core needs of one of the most pressing issues for businesses worldwide: Identity Management.

Omada's breakthrough modern Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution, Omada Identity Cloud, delivers essential identity governance functionality for the secure, compliant, and efficient administration of all users' access to systems, data, and applications across hybrid, cloud and multi-cloud environments.



The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough, said:

"Identity and access governance is

one of the most important elements to secure a business. You must protect your identities and their access to ensure security. Omada's highly scalable and high-performing solution offers that support all in one place. We are thrilled to congratulate the entire Omada team for taking home our 'Overall ID Management Solution of the Year' award."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said:

"Identity Management is a critical concern for businesses globally, with identity increasingly at the heart of many organizations' security strategies. Omada is committed to consistently providing the best of breed solution for identity governance that ensures organizations get the most out of their investment. Thank you to the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for this recognition."

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of

Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough .

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to

omadaidentity

