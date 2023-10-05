US plans on transferring Iranian arms to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a strategic move, Washington has reportedly identified a legal framework that allows for the redirection of confiscated Iranian weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine, as revealed by unnamed United States officials in a news agency statement on Wednesday. Notably, the United States military's Central Command (CENTCOM) has already executed the delivery of a substantial quantity, amounting to one million rounds of ammunition, to Ukrainian forces earlier in the week.



This initiative is seen as a potentially pivotal development, capable of addressing critical shortages currently faced by the Ukrainian military. These shortages have emerged as a significant challenge, particularly in light of the nation's anticipation of additional financial support and equipment from the United States and its allied partners. By reallocating these confiscated Iranian munitions, the United States aims to extend immediate aid to Ukraine, offering a timely boost to their operational capabilities.



CENTCOM, in an official statement released on Wednesday, confirmed the successful execution of the transfer of one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine. According to the military command, the United States government officially took ownership of these munitions on July 20, 2023, following a civil forfeiture claim pursued by the Department of Justice against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This legal maneuver not only ensures compliance with international protocols but also facilitates the efficient redistribution of vital military resources to a nation contending with ongoing security challenges.





