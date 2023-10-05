Russian expert lands Nobel prize

(MENAFN) Russian physicist Aleksey Ekimov, alongside American and French counterparts, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their groundbreaking work on minuscule atomic clusters known as quantum dots. This innovative discovery, made decades ago, has since found extensive applications in cutting-edge technologies, including advanced television displays and medical devices.



In an announcement on Wednesday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences lauded the laureates for their achievement, emphasizing that they had successfully produced particles so infinitesimal that their behavior is governed by quantum mechanical phenomena. These minute entities, referred to as quantum dots, have now assumed paramount significance within the realm of nanotechnology, heralding a new era of technological advancement.



Ekimov, hailing from Soviet Russia, was conducting research at the Vavilov State Optical Institute in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) during the 1980s when he made the pivotal discovery. He observed that nanoparticles composed of copper chloride, embedded within colored glass, exhibited varying hues contingent on their size. Through meticulous experimentation, Ekimov discerned that he could manipulate the size of these nanoparticles by subjecting them to controlled heating, thereby exerting precise control over their emitted color spectrum.



The recognition of Ekimov and his international colleagues with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry not only celebrates their profound contributions to the field of quantum mechanics but also acknowledges the transformative impact of their work on modern technology. The integration of quantum dots into an array of applications, from visual display technologies to healthcare innovations, attests to the enduring legacy of their pioneering research in the realm of nanotechnology.



MENAFN05102023000045015687ID1107196880