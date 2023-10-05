Drone Attack Kills Officers, Civilians In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- A drone attack targeted Thursday a packed graduating ceremony in the Syrian city of Homs killing and wounding some military officers, Syria's authorities said Thursday.
In a statement giving an unspecific number of those killed and wounded, Syrian Ministry of Defense said armed "terrorist" organizations, supported by some international parties, targeted Thursday noon a graduation ceremony of military officers by drones carrying explosive ammunition.
The attack also wounded and killed a number of civilians some of whom are in "critical" conditions, it added. (end)
