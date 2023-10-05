Bahrain Crown Prince Lauds Cooperation With The US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Bahrian's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa lauded on Thursday the level of cooperation with the US in the military sector.

Bahrain News Agency said the Crown Prince, also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Bahrain Armed Forces, lauded the cooperation with Washington during a meeting, held at Al-Gudaibiya Palace, with the Marine Commander at the Central Command and Commander of the Fifth Fleet, Vice Admiral Charles Cooper, and the US Ambassador to Bahrain, Steven Bondi.

The news agency added the Crown Prince praised progress in the Bahraini-US relations and the achievements that have been made as a result of this coordination at diverse levels.

The two sides discussed issues of common concern, regional and international affairs and affirmed significance of the Bahraini-US Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement.

The agreement, inked in September 2023, is designed to enhance enhance cooperation across a wide range of areas, from defense and security to emerging technology, trade, and investments. (end)

