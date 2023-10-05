Czech leader supporters EU expansion for geopolitical safety

(MENAFN) Speaking at the inauguration of the new academic year at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium, Czech President Petr Pavel emphasized the critical importance of European Union expansion. He asserted that not only Ukraine but also Moldova, Georgia, and the Western Balkans should be welcomed into the European Union fold, positioning this move as a fundamental necessity for the bloc's own security interests. Pavel contended that extending the European Union's reach to the east is an imperative dictated by the evolving geopolitical landscape.



During the opening ceremony, attended by notable figures including the former president of the European Council, Herman van Rompuy, and the former head of European Union diplomacy, Federica Mogherini, President Pavel outlined his vision for the strategic expansion of the European Union. He asserted that current geopolitical imperatives compel the European Union to adopt a renewed and dynamic approach to enlargement. Pavel emphasized that it is incumbent upon the European Union to rectify the prolonged exposure of certain European nations to geopolitical manipulations, advocating for the comprehensive integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and the Western Balkans into the European and Atlantic spheres.



The Czech President's impassioned plea for European Union expansion underscores the evolving discourse surrounding the bloc's strategic vision and global positioning. The proposed enlargement represents a strategic response to the shifting geopolitical landscape, with the aim of bolstering security and stability in the wider European region. As the European Union contemplates its role on the international stage, the call for a more inclusive and expansive union resonates as a pertinent consideration in the ongoing discourse on European integration and collective security.



