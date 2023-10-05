Jordanian Female Professor Wins International Award In Structural Engineering

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Yasmin Murad, a Jordanian Associate Professor at the University of Jordan's Civil Engineering Department, won the Distinguished Researcher Award in structural engineering.The award is presented by the Center for Advanced Research and Design (CARD) affiliated to the Venus International Foundation, based on the EXPERT International Organization and the Apex International Organization standardsMurad told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that this award is given to distinguished women in developing scientific research in the structural engineering field, and that she was chosen by the award's organizing committee from several applicants.She added that she published 51 researches, the first of which was in 2018, and all of them are classified with high citation rates in the Scopus database.Murad works as guest editor-in-chief for 3 international scientific journals, won the Best Paper Award in Switzerland 2018, supervised MSc theses, and holds a doctorate in engineering from Imperial College London.The award will be presented during the International Feminist Forum held in March in Chennai, India, by the Venus Organization, which is concerned with supporting women globally in the academic field and scientific research.