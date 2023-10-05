Jordanian Expats' Remittances At $2.264 Billion In 1St 8 Months 2023-CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - Jordanian expatriates' remittances stood at $281 million during last August 2023, marking an increase of 4.0%, compared to the same month of 2022.According to initial data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), expats' remittances amounted to $2.264 billion during the first eight months of 2023, compared to $2.250 billion during the same period in 2022, recording an increase of 0.6%.