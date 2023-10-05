Jordanian Expats' Remittances At $2.264 Billion In 1St 8 Months 2023-CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - Jordanian expatriates' remittances stood at $281 million during last August 2023, marking an increase of 4.0%, compared to the same month of 2022.
According to initial data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), expats' remittances amounted to $2.264 billion during the first eight months of 2023, compared to $2.250 billion during the same period in 2022, recording an increase of 0.6%.
MENAFN05102023000117011021ID1107196871
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.