Holcim US Aggregates Operations Recognized For Community And Environmental Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA), the leading voice and advocate of the aggregates sector, recently celebrated Holcim US aggregates operations in Massachusetts, Illinois, West Virginia, Minnesota and Oklahoma for their exemplary environmental and community programs. The recognition was part of NSSGA's annual Awards of Excellence Program .

"Aggregates serve as the basis of the building world, and we're honored the NSSGA recognized many of our sites for environmental performance and community involvement, truly from the ground up," said Michael LeMonds, Holcim US' vice president of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and chief sustainability officer. "The communities we call home make us who we are. We're proud to give back to them and support building a vibrant future together."

Holcim US recipients include:



Peabody Quarry (Mass.): Gold award for community relations excellence

Elburn Aggregates (Ill.): Bronze award for environmental excellence

Millville Quarry (W.): Bronze award for environmental excellence

Pit 21 Sand & Gravel (Minn.): Bronze award for environmental excellence Thackerville Sand Plant (Okla.): Bronze award for environmental excellence

NSSGA cited the winning locations' environmental management programs, land conservation efforts, commitment to technical environmental and regulatory requirements and community involvement as critical factors in determining awardees.

A facility that receives the Gold category designation will be automatically recognized for a period of five years from the time it first receives the designation.

Currently, Holcim has five facilities recognized for that time period: two community relations winners (Presque Isle Quarry (Mich.) and Peabody Quarry (Mass.)) and three environmental excellence winners (Battle Creek Sand & Gravel Pit (Mich.), Fox River Quarry (Ill.), and Lockport Quarry (N.Y.)).

NSSGA began the awards programs to recognize aggregate producers who help enhance the public perception of the industry and its operations.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more,

visit holcim .

Contact

Lynn Safranek

Holcim

[email protected]

Lauren Blalock

Pierpont Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Holcim