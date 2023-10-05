CFA Society Toronto 66Th Annual Investment Dinner

The session was moderated by Heather Cooke, CFA, Board Director, CFA Society Toronto. She helped navigate questions about how to distinguish between what's real and what's hype.

"It was a great pleasure to share my perspectives on the economics of Artificial Intelligence and how this rapidly advancing technology is impacting business and society. With an audience as large and as connected to our Financial Sector, this was a great opportunity to engage on topics related to how we can all embrace and manage the quickly growing AI sector." said Ajay Agrawal.

“This was a learning event for me and all the attendees. Ajay shared insights that gave us a new perspective on AI and how it has and will continue to impact our lives, both at work and beyond. It was a privilege to share the stage with him.” Said Heather Cooke, CFA, Board Director, CFA Society Toronto.

As always, we asked the audience topical questions on how AI has intersected their world.

Do you have experience with ChatGPT and/or any other language model?