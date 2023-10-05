Flexable Studio Celebrating One-Year Anniversary With Best Of The 603 Award And An Open House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FlexABLE Assisted Stretching Open House

An Inspiring Journey of Recovery and Transformation

MANCHESTER, NH, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FlexABLE Assisted Stretching & Wellness is celebrating its one-year anniversary in business and its recent win of an esteemed "Best of the 603" Award in the Best Gym/Fitness Center category. Additionally, it has an inspiring story of personal transformation.FlexABLE has played a crucial role in successfully aiding clients in their recovery journey after hip, knee, and shoulder replacements. The studio's comprehensive approach to stretching and strengthening has proven optimal in alleviating aches and pains while significantly increasing mobility, making a positive impact on clients' physical well-being.However, FlexABLE's commitment to wellness extends beyond the physical realm. For the Owner and Operator, Nate Lavallee, the path to wellness has been a profound and transformative one. Nate's life was once marred by the struggles of addiction, a battle that began during his teenage years. This difficult period in his life served as a turning point, propelling him towards a path of recovery and personal growth.As a strong entrepreneur in the wellness industry, Nate has been helping a diverse set of clients ranging from athletes like golfers and skiers to those with everyday desk jobs who experience aches and pains. His dedication to fostering a healthier, happier community is at the heart of FlexABLE's mission, and it continues to be a source of inspiration and transformation for all who walk through its doors.Please join FlexABLE on October 21, 2023, at its studio located at 679 Mast Rd, Manchester, NH 03102, for the Open House event, where the studio will commemorate its“Best of the 603” Award. Complimentary stretches and raffle giveaways will be featured while snacks and refreshments are served.For more information about FlexABLE's services and the Open House event, please visit the official website at .

