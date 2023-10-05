Toledo Spirits Announces The Launch Of Rat King Vodka In Collaboration With Toledo Ballet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THE PINNACLE OF CRAFTSMANSHIP MEETS AUDACIOUS FLAVOR

The sinister nature of Rat King Vodka is a combination of bold flavors and impeccable craftsmanship.

- Andrew NewbyTOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Toledo Spirits is thrilled to announce the launch of Rat King Vodka, a gluten-free spirit inspired by the sinister character from the beloved ballet, The Nutcracker. This unique collaboration with Toledo Ballet brings the vibrancy of the arts and the craftsmanship of distilling together in a truly exceptional way."Rat King Vodka is not just another vodka; it's a celebration of artistry-both in ballet and in the craft of distilling," said Andrew Newby, co-founder of Toledo Spirits. "The boldness of this vodka mirrors the depth and complexity of the Rat King character in The Nutcracker. We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Toledo Ballet to help tell the story of this fascinating character through our vodka."Zak Vassar, President & CEO of the Toledo Alliance for Performing Arts, also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. "Toledo Ballet has a rich history when it comes to The Nutcracker. Its founder, Marie Vogt, smuggled parts of Tchaikovsky's score out of Russia in the midst of World War II. This is our 83rd year in a row presenting The Nutcracker and we're excited to celebrate this legacy with the release of Rat King Vodka. It's truly a creative fusion of Toledo's cultural and entrepreneurial spirits (pun intended), and we couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of it."Rat King Vodka will be available for purchase at Toledo Spirits starting November 2nd. However, for those eager to secure their bottle, case pre-orders are available now on the Toledo Spirits website ( ). The Toledo Ballet Scholarship Program receives a portion of the proceeds to help future generations get involved in ballet.This holiday season, elevate celebrations with Rat King Vodka-a vodka as captivating as the character that inspired it.About Toledo SpiritsAt Toledo Spirits Co., we are committed to creating premium spirits that capture the essence of our region and celebrate the art of craft distilling. Since founding in 2013, we have made it our mission to produce engaging spirits using meaningfully-sourced ingredients and traditional techniques.About Toledo BalletToledo Ballet was founded in 1939 by Toledo native Marie Bollinger Vogt and is the premier school for classical ballet and other genres of dance in Northwest Ohio. In 1941, the first production of The Nutcracker in the United States took place in Toledo, Ohio, complete with live orchestral accompaniment by the Friends of Music, a precursor to the Toledo Symphony. To this day, Toledo Ballet holds the record for the longest, consecutive-running production of The Nutcracker in the nation, perpetuating a beloved holiday tradition. Toledo Ballet is currently under the Artistic Direction of Eric Otto.

Andrew Newby

The Toledo Spirits Company

+1 419-662-9521



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram