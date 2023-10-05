Sleepscore Labs Achieves World's First Permanent Reimbursement For Its Digital Sleep Improvement Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SleepScore Labs, a global health and wellness company focused on sleep engagement and improvement, is excited to announce its further expansion in Germany following permanent certification for reimbursement for its sleep improvement program. This groundbreaking program, known as the 'Dein Schlaf Dein Tag powered by SleepScore' Program, will be made available to 74 million insured people in Germany and sets the stage for future expansion across the European Union.SleepScore Labs achieved permanent reimbursement in Germany through the completion of a randomized controlled trial of the program. The study , which included nearly 500 participants, demonstrated a significant improvement in sleep quality among app users after 6 and 12 weeks compared to the control group. The results of the study are currently being prepared for publication and the study design can be found under the ClinicalTrials registry ( ).This permanent reimbursement in Germany comes at a time when there is a growing global recognition that healthy sleep is a crucial element in restoring the brain and body. Up to 4 billion people wake up tired every day and the cost of poor sleep makes up nearly 3% of the GDP of the US and Japan among other countries.“More than half the population does not get sufficient restorative sleep in many countries. Evidence-based sleep improvement programs which can be distributed digitally to large populations are key to improving health outcomes” said Colin Lawlor, CEO, SleepScore Labs.Germany, the world's second-largest healthcare market after the US, passed its Digital Healthcare Act in 2015 and has become a pioneer in driving healthcare transformative by focusing on preventative care, opening the door to more preventative health programs across the European Union. The addition of 'sleep' to the Digital Healthcare Act further emphasizes the country's focus on healthy sleep as a means for stress prevention and overall health. Successful pilot programs with employers and one of the largest US insurers have shown participants in the SleepScore Program benefit from between 10 and 26 hours of additional sleep in a typical month while also improving other outcomes such as fitness activity by as much as 48%. Furthermore, these programs have achieved high levels of engagement and 6-10 times longer participant retention compared to other health and wellness programs.The SleepScore program is primarily delivered through a smartphone app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play. The program also offers in-app sleep tracking (sonar based) which is industry-leading and validation studies that compare its performance against PSG, the gold standard in sleep measurement. While in-app sleep tracking eliminates the need for costly wearables or devices, SleepScore also supports and leverages data from 3rd party wearables and devices. The program's strength lies in its superior accuracy and personalization, which are key to driving true understanding, ongoing engagement, and lasting objective outcomes.About SleepScore LabsSleepScore Labs is an industry leader in driving true sleep improvement through science and world-leading data. The company's mission is to improve sleep based on science and leading-edge technology, offering accessible, effective, and engaging solutions to people across the globe. Founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard, SleepScore Labs has studied over 260 million hours of sleep over the past 6 years.SleepScore Labs provides enterprise solutions that enable leading organizations and companies to strengthen their health and wellness services, resulting in improved sleep and overall well-being for their audience (consumers, members, patients, employees) as well as improved business performance. Enterprise partners gain access to a comprehensive sleep improvement ecosystem that combines personalized sleep data, validated sleep solutions, and tailored actionable coaching, all within a single platform.It is important to note that SleepScore Labs does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or available functions.###

