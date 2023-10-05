Azilen To Exhibit At Hrtech Conference 2023 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We are exhibiting at HRTech Conference Las Vegas 2023

Azilen Technologies is thrilled to join the HRTech Conference in Las Vegas, booth 609, from Oct 10-13.

- Vivek NairSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Azilen Technologies is delighted to announce its participation in the notable HRTech Conference in Las Vegas from October 10 to 13. Azilen will make its presence at booth 609, exhibiting its latest technological developments to transform the HRTech industry.The HRTech Conference is well-known for being the premier gathering place for HR analysts and thought leaders to network and discuss the latest trends and developments in the area. Azilen has been participating for the past few years and is committed to showing its cutting-edge developments that will bring comprehensive change in HR processes.Fueled by Ideate, Innovate, and Implement approach, we facilitate the following HRTech product engineering services.1. Product Consulting2. Product Development3. System Integration4. User Experience Design5. NextGen Test Automation6. Pro ModernizationOur team members Naresh Prajapati, Tarak Joshi, Vivek Nair, Meet Shah, and advisory board member Steve Goldberg will be driving the innovation at the conference.They are ecstatic to present Azilen's new boundaries of AI-inspired HRTech software product engineering, which we have seamlessly integrated into our 14-year engineering excellence path. With our vision to be a top HRTech company, we are committed to bringing in value addition, with the ultimate goal of empowering enterprises to put their ideas in the industry.Azilen believes in the theory of the“Hi to Hire to Retire” software solution. We help HRs to digitally transform their hiring process through“attract, recruit, onboard develop, retain, and offboard.”About Azilen Technologies:Azilen Technologies is a Product Engineering company. We collaborate with organizations to propel their software product development journey from Idea to Implementation and all the way to product success.From consulting to UX engineering, software design & development, test automation, DevOps, and modernization of software products, we engage with product companies to build a competitive advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are our vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling product lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit products that with faster-go-market are what we deliver by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core product expansion & growth while we manage and support the technology in parallel.

Vivek Nair

Azilen Technologies

+1 989-287-9400



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube