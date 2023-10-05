Automotive Activated Carbon Canister Market Strategic Imperatives For Success And Rising Demand Till 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Activated Carbon Canister Market by Vehicle Type , Propulsion : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive activated carbon canister is a device that stores and captures vehicle fuel vapor and releases purified air under the action of heat, thereby protecting the atmosphere and the surrounding environment from unburned fuel vapor. The carbon canister is usually located at the bottom of the fuel tank to collect exhaust gas including hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide. The tank contains activated carbon to absorb the gases and purify them so that they can be reused in the combustion process of the engine. The carbon canister line is connected to the pressure compensation line above the tank bleeder valve. The activated carbon canister is of great significance to automobiles, and the performance of the activated carbon canister improves the control of automobile fuel evaporative emissions. In addition, due to the rise in industrialization and the increasing demand for compact engines, the increase in carbon emissions is a supporting factor that is expected to drive automotive activated carbon canister market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Due to restrictions by the government on manufacturing and transportation sectors, the activated carbon canister market is facing serious problems in both production and transportation. The pandemic has had a negative impact on the automotive activated carbon canister market size for the year 2020, a major deviation is noticed in the growth of automotive activated carbon canister manufacturers due to coronavirus. Automotive activated carbon canister system is an evolving sector which is hampered due to an ongoing pandemic, because of which all type of production and installation across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, due to the increasing consumption power of consumers in the pandemic and the increase in sales of vehicles including light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles due to consumer concerns about safety, the market is now on an upward trend.

Top Impacting Factors

.Increasing pollution across the globe, surge in vehicle emission regulations around the world, and increasing awareness regarding environment protection are driving the growth of the market.

.Increasing popularity of electric cars, and the high cost of raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

.Innovative technologies including purge pumps and vitrifies can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The automotive activated carbon canister market trends are as follows:

Increasing pollution across the globe

According to the World Health Organization, the global automotive industry accounts for approximately 35% of total air pollution. In addition, the decline in the air quality index of global emerging economies is a factor hindering the environment. Henceforth, with context given by WHO, many companies in the world is strategizing and planning to upgrade emissions control devices. For Instance, in July 2020, Ingevity Corporation is famous for providing carbon materials, engineered polymers, and specialty chemicals. Recently, the company has announced its new product 'Powder Activated Carbon' which can be used even after the run out of gases and when the vehicle is in halt position. The company has claimed to recover 10000 metric tons of fuel each day using their new product. Continental AG has developed Active Purge Pump system for pumping out the used gases from the engine and filter it to 90% pure for effective air circulation in the engine and reusing the gases to increase the efficiency of the system and thus increasing the overall air-fuel balance of the system. Countries are now focusing on earning carbon credits, are the factor expected to boost the activated carbon canister's market growth during the forecast period.

Surge in vehicle emission regulations around the world

Due to strict transportation emission standards, automakers around the world, especially automakers in developing countries, are focusing on making lightweight, fuel-efficient and compact cars. In addition, due to potential fuel shortages and climate change, government agencies around the world have introduced strict fuel economy standards, thereby encouraging automakers and consumers to start favoring energy-efficient vehicles. This fact is projected to boost the activated carbon canisters market.

Key benefits of the report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the activated carbon canister market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the activated carbon canister market.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the activated carbon canister market growth scenario.

.The report provides a detailed activated carbon canister market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the activated carbon canister market research report:

.Which are the leading market players active in the activated carbon canister market?

.What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

.What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the activated carbon canister market?

.What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

.HELLA GmbH & Co.

.Robert Bosch GmbH

.Mopar.

.Toyota

.Continental AG

.Nissan

.Ingevity

.ACDelco

.Chrysler

.Ford

