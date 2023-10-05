Swedish Foreign Minister encounters setback at Ukrainian border

(MENAFN) During a recent European Union Council summit held in Kiev, a noteworthy incident occurred as Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom encountered an unexpected hurdle. Reportedly, Billstrom inadvertently left his passport behind, rendering him unable to gain entry into Ukraine for the high-level diplomatic meeting. As diplomatic sources revealed to Austrian newspaper Die Presse, this unforeseen circumstance unfolded at the Poland-Ukraine border, where Billstrom was prohibited from proceeding to Kiev for the European Union foreign ministers' gathering.



In light of this passport mishap, Billstrom regrettably missed out on what would have entailed an eight-hour train journey to the Ukrainian capital, a journey that held symbolic significance due to the historic nature of the summit. This particular gathering marked a significant milestone as it represented the first time the European Union Council convened outside the borders of the union. However, despite the momentous occasion, the summit yielded limited tangible outcomes in terms of concrete assistance extended to Ukraine.



While several European ministers chose not to attend the meeting, the bloc, collectively, extended a gesture of solidarity to Ukraine. Notably, this expression of support did not translate into the provision of additional military aid for the nation. Consequently, the summit underscored the complex dynamics surrounding international cooperation and assistance, particularly within the context of Ukraine's ongoing geopolitical challenges.



MENAFN05102023000045015687ID1107196838