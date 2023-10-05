Dozens of units go missing due to natural catastrophe strikes Indian district

(MENAFN) In a devastating turn of events, the Indian state of Sikkim, located in the northeast of the country, faced severe flooding that resulted in the tragic loss of at least five lives and placed hundreds of individuals in imminent danger on Wednesday morning. The calamity has also had a profound impact on the Indian army, with reports indicating that a significant number of troops, totaling at least 23, have gone missing. Additionally, military establishments situated along the valley have suffered extensive damage, and officials have reported that numerous military vehicles have become submerged beneath the slush.



The catastrophe unfolded at approximately 1:30 am when a glacial lake outburst occurred. This type of outburst flood transpires due to the failure of a dam containing a glacial lake, resulting in a sudden and massive release of water. Bikash Basnet, the press secretary to Sikkim's chief minister, conveyed this critical information to the news agency, shedding light on the series of events that led to the disaster. The Teesta River, a significant watercourse in the region, experienced a dramatic surge in water levels as a consequence of the outburst.



The aftermath of the disaster has left the Teesta River's basin notably swollen, with water levels soaring an estimated 15-20 feet above normal. The impact of this surge has been extensive, inflicting severe damage across several districts in Sikkim, including Mangan, Gangtok, and Pakyong. According to the spokesperson, Singtam town, predominantly situated in Gangtok district and partly in Pakyong, has reported the highest number of casualties.



This tragic event underscores the urgent need for rescue and relief efforts to mitigate the ongoing crisis in Sikkim. The missing troops and the significant damage sustained by military establishments emphasize the severity of the situation. As the affected regions grapple with the aftermath of this natural disaster, a coordinated response will be crucial in providing aid and support to those affected by this devastating event.



