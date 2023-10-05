Previous Brexit negotiator Lord Frost suggests raising UK pension age to 75

(MENAFN) David (Lord) Frost, a prominent figure within the Tory Party and former Brexit negotiator, has put forth a proposal to increase the state pension age in the United Kingdom to 75 as a means to address mounting public expenditure. This suggestion comes after two previous increments in the pension age over the last five years. Speaking at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Frost emphasized the necessity for a substantial adjustment to the pension age, deeming it a vital step towards tackling the challenge of reducing public spending in the medium term.



The United Kingdom has been under Conservative government since 2010, and despite early austerity measures, the party's traditionally prudent approach to spending has evolved. Recent years have seen a notable surge in government expenditure. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the United Kingdom's yearly expenditure on services, encompassing healthcare, welfare benefits, and pensions, reached EUR784 billion (USD953 billion). This marked a significant increase from the previous year's figure of EUR713.1 billion (USD866 billion), as reported by government statistics.



Lord Frost's proposal to elevate the pension age underscores the urgency felt within certain quarters of the Conservative Party to address fiscal challenges. Advocates argue that such a move could potentially alleviate the strain on public finances, contributing to long-term stability.



However, any adjustment to the pension age carries implications for a significant segment of the population, warranting careful consideration of the potential social and economic ramifications. As the discussion on this proposal evolves, it will inevitably draw attention to the broader debate surrounding fiscal policy and the balance between responsible spending and social welfare.



