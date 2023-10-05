MD Esthetics Group Opens First Franchise Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WINDHAM, N.H., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Esthetics Group is excited to announce the signing of their first franchise located in Groton, Massachusetts. This practice is part of the growing premier MD Esthetics brand which has three corporate locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

MD Esthetics Groton is owned and operated by a group combining medical and technology backgrounds. Dr. Genevieve Garris of Orange Blossom Dental and Elizabeth Dwinell a Registered Nurse/Oncology Researcher provide the medical knowledge set and are joined by two technology executive Carmen Andreoli and Corey Beale. This team decided to open a brand focused on creating an elevated patient experience while helping patients feel confident.

MD Esthetics Groton will offer services ranging from facial optimization using dermal fillers and neurotoxin, CO2 laser treatments, laser hair removal, pigment and vascular lesion reduction and tattoo removal. The clinical team is comprised of providers with many years of medical aesthetics experience and master level certifications.

The soft launch of MD Esthetics Groton is November 1, 2023 with a grand opening scheduled for November 16th at 489 Main St Suite B in Groton, MA. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 781.429.3568. For more information visit MDEstheticsus/Groton or follow on Instagram @mdesthetics for the latest news and updates.

Dr. Pedro, CEO and Medical Director of the MD Esthetics brand, shared "We are very excited for the launch of our first franchise location and the partnership we've developed. We believe the leadership experience and clinical expertise of the owners of MD Esthetics, Groton, will ensure both the best medical esthetics practices and world-class business operations are brought to the Groton region."

About (MD Esthetics): MD Esthetics Group, LLC is led by Michael Pedro, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist, inventor of the SuperNOVATM and SuperNO2VATM devices, serial entrepreneur and most recently the Chief Medical Officer for Vyaire Medical, a global leader in the respiratory medical device space. Michael Goss is responsible for leading the financial strategy across MD Esthetics Group. His background spans more than 20 years of financial experience and executive leadership in both public and private companies including Care, Coravin and Aspen Technologies.

MD Esthetics is a renowned medical spa specializing in skincare solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, they offer personalized solutions to help individuals regain confidence and enhance their well-being. Featuring: Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting, Dermal Fillers, Facial Optimization, and more! MD Esthetics represents the area's highest-quality treatments and customer service.

SOURCE MD Esthetics Group