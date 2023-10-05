Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Size Worth USD 26.63 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 26.63 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. These chemicals are used in different fields, such as wood, glass, jewelry, medical, and others. The product is in high demand in automotive coatings. As the market for automotive is growing, the surface treatment chemicals are also witnessing an increased growth.

Growth in industrialization has also impacted the market demand. The heavy machinery requires constant protection, and manufacturers plate them with surface treating chemicals to protect them from rust and other issues. Access FREE Sample Copy of the Report @ Surface treatment has several benefits and extension in the life of mold and tools. The chemicals can help reduce the plant downtime, pay for expensive repair and maintenance, and also enhance process performance. The factors, such as strict regulations regarding high emission rates of volatile organic compounds, will limit the growth of the market. Growth in concerns regarding the effects of chemical surface treatment has led to the shift from chemicals to bio-based (green) products, to abide by the regulations brought into the industry. This will impact the market negatively. However, the use of surface treating chemicals in construction for commercial as well as residential infrastructure will provide ample growth opportunities. Segments Covered in the report



Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 12.76 Billion CAGR (2020 - 2027) 6.0% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 26.63 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 - 2018 Forecast period 2020 - 2027 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Chemical Type, Base Material Type, Industry Vertical, Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Surface Treatment Chemicals is fairly fragmented, with numerous small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Surface Treatment Chemicals industry include:



NOF Corporation

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Chemetall Inc.

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

A Brite Company

Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Advanced Chemical Company DOW

Key Highlights From The Report



In July 2020, AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to kill COVID-19. Si-Quat combines a safe and well-established disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-COV-2.

Plating chemicals are done through a process of catalytic plating or galvanization to ensure a strong and superior tensile strength. It is a chief generator of revenue and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 7.42 billion in 2027.

In the industrial sector, surface treatment of plastic is not an uncommon process. An innumerable plastics are treated with the chemicals for enhanced wettability leading to proper adhesion of inks, paints, and coats. The transportation sector held the largest market share as the industry is experiencing significant growth. The usage of surface treatment chemical coating in the automotive industry is a trend that helps in maintaining the aesthetics and quality of exteriors of the vehicle.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:



Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Plating Chemicals



Cleaners

Conversion Coating

Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Plastics



Metals

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Construction



Transportation



General Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia UAE

