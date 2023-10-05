8.7% Of CAGR Spring Water Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth Rate By 2031 | Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spring Water Market

The spring water is high in minerals that are extremely useful for health.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Spring Water Market by Packaging Type (Bottled, Canned), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." according to the report the global spring water industry generated $210.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $465.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:Concerns about several health difficulties caused by contaminated water, such as neurological disorders, reproductive troubles, and gastrointestinal illness, have raised global demand for hygienic and pure spring water. Manufacturers of spring water say that their bottles seals keep water from bacterial contamination regardless of storage duration. Mineral water is getting increasingly popular all around the world. As a result, the spring water industry is progressively focusing on generating improved and novel water products while preserving the core characteristics of naturalness and hydration of ordinary plain water. As a result, the spring water industry has seen several product debuts and developments.Top Key Players:Nestle S.A.Ten Spring WaterMountain Valley Spring WaterCG Roxane, LLCOrient Beverages Pvt. Ltd.3 Spring WaterCoca-ColaDanonePepsico, Inc.Tata Consumer Products LimitedRise in environmental pollution caused by spring water plastic bottles and a lack of awareness about health issues caused by low-cost tap water are expected to be major limiting factors for the spring water market. Moreover, spring water is expensive when compared to other drinks, which may restrict the Spring Water Market Growth.Spring water provides much needed oxygen to the body & brain, aids digestion, aids in weight maintenance, and tastes delicious. Spring water is never flat or boiled. It makes for an excellent drinking experience that is also beneficial to the body. The growth in importance of wellbeing and health among consumers drives the customer's desire for nutrient-fortified spring water. Spring water demand is growing among travelers and working professionals. These factors are anticipated to boost the spring water market opportunity in the upcoming years.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global spring water market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The segment's growth is due to high demand for items in Germany and France. Growing public awareness of the advantages of spring water has opened up new opportunities for regional makers and retailers. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region would portray fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for spring water due to factors such as rise in health awareness, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global spring water market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market.Market Segmentation:Based on packaging type, the bottled segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global spring water market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. When large amounts of spring water are collected by a tanker truck and transported to a bottling factory, there is a risk of contamination. To ensure the purity of the bottled water, it must be filtered and treated. Bottle spring water right from the source for safer water. However, the canned segment, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to many advantages of canned bottles, such as a resealable cap, a convenient design and portability, quick cooling, and no effect on the taste of the water.Inquiry Before Buying:The spring water market demand has grown as people become more aware of waterborne illnesses such as malaria, typhoid, dysentery, and food poisoning. Additionally, as awareness of various health-related issues, such as neurological diseases, reproductive difficulties, and gastrointestinal diseases develops, so does the need for safe and pure spring water. This might help the spring water sector throughout the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the spring water market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing spring water market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the spring water market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global spring water market forecast.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global spring water market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Fruit Puree Market -Pure Coconut Water Market -Electrolyte Mixes Market -Avocado Puree Market -About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn