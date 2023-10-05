Global Cognac And Brandy Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cognac And Brandy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027
The Business Research Company's Cognac And Brandy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The cognac and brandy market is expected to reach $17.49 billion by 2027 with a 5.4% CAGR, states TBRC's Cognac And Brandy Global Market Report 2023.
The cognac and brandy market's growth is driven by craft beverage demand. North America holds the largest cognac and brandy market share. Major players include Hennessy LVMH, Diageo Plc., Suntory Holdings Limited, Pernod Ricard SA, E & J Gallo Winery, Beam Suntory Inc., Campari Group, Remy Martin XO, United Spirits Limited, Emperador Distillers Inc., Martell and Company SA, Radico Khaitan Limited, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., Miguel Torres SA.
Cognac And Brandy Market Segments
. By Product: Cognac, Armagnac, Spanish Brandy, Pisco
. By Price: Value, Premium, High-End Premium, Super Premium
. By Application: Household, Commercial
. By Distribution Channel: On Trade, Off Trade
. By Geography: The global cognac and brandy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cognac and brandy refer to distilled spirit, which can be of any form of fruit juice, but cognac is a specific type of distilled fruit juice with many characteristics. Brandy is well-known for its capacity to delay the effects of aging, regulate weight, and treat respiratory ailments. Cognac is good in a variety of drinks, makes an excellent sauce for steak and veal meals, and gives a rich flavor to desserts.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cognac And Brandy Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cognac And Brandy Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Cognac And Brandy Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
