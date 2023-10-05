Nuenergy.Ai Secures Patent For Its Machine Trust Index, Further Building Canadian Leadership In Responsible AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NuEnergy proudly announces the grant of its U.S. patent covering key aspects of the NuEnergy Machine Trust Index (MTI).

- Niraj Bhargava, co-founder and CEO, NuEnergy, CANADA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NuEnergy .ai, a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) Governance, proudly announces the grant of its U.S. patent covering key aspects of the NuEnergy Machine Trust Index (MTI). The MTI provides methods to communicate sophisticated technical AI assessments in terms that governors can understand and act on. In an era where AI technology continues to permeate every aspect of our lives, this patent builds on the importance and practicalities of responsible AI development, deployment, oversight and drift.“AI is transforming industries, enhancing efficiency, and providing innovative solutions across diverse sectors, from healthcare to finance, and from law enforcement to manufacturing,” says Harry Major, NuEnergy's VP Software, who was previously a leader at Research in Motion and is named on over sixty patents.“As AI systems become increasingly integrated into our daily routines, the ethical and responsible use of AI is paramount. NuEnergy has been focused on practical measures and metrics that can allow a non-technical oversight team to make informed decisions on its use.”This patent, 'Methods and Systems for the Measurement of Relative Trustworthiness for Technology Enhanced with AI Learning Algorithms' (patent number: US 11,748,667 B2), issued on Sep. 5, 2023, is critical in determining a Machine Trust Index score, which forms an integral part of NuEnergy's proprietary Machine Trust Platform (MTP ) software.The MTP provides measures for essential trust parameters including privacy, ethics, transparency, and bias and protects against the risks of AI drift. Global standards, including the Government of Canada Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA) and its Generative AI Guidelines, are integrated into the platform, which can be configured to include other relevant governance standards and frameworks.Niraj Bhargava, CEO of NuEnergy and co-inventor, further explains,“This patent is not just a certificate; it is a recognition of the necessity of research and investments to generate valued solutions to a growing problem that has yet to be fully addressed. This patent grants our company the recognition for our innovative technology, ensuring our advanced solutions remain rigorous in the market and solidifying our leadership.”This patent reflects the advanced thinking and foresight of a group of thought leaders going back to 2018, well before the discoveries of large language models and generative AI. Alongside NuEnergy CEO, Niraj Bhargava, four accomplished co-inventors, Fred Speckeen, Dr. Evan W. Steeg, Jorge Deligiannis and Dr. Gaston Gonnet, are also credited on this patent. Additionally, IP legal support was provided by Gowlings WLG.###About NuEnergyNuEnergy is a Canadian Artificial Intelligence management software and professional services firm that helps build guardrails for organizations that develop or deploy AI to mitigate risk and maintain trust. The team co-creates AI Governance frameworks with clients based on leading international principles and standards, then openly and transparently integrates its 'machine trust' measurement and qualified software techniques built on a patent-pending methodology. An independent AI Governance company, NuEnergy is pre-qualified for the Government of Canada's ISC Program and the TBS/PSPC AI Source List, and integrates the Treasury Board directive – Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA) – into its platform for clients. Learn more at .

