Rezstream Launches New Rewards Program For Loyal Customers

Discover How rezStream's Innovative Rewards Program Elevates Loyalty

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023/EINPresswire / -- rezStream, a leading provider of cloud-based reservation software and online booking solutions for the hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Rewards Program. Known as rezStream Rewards , this program expresses gratitude and rewards customers for their continued support and trust in rezStream services.

With rezStream Rewards, rezStream clients use a simple point-based system to earn exclusive benefits and perks for their commitment to rezStream and its reservation software, booking engine, marketing and website services.

ALL Customers of rezStream will now have access to:

. Points Accumulation: Earn points for eligible actions taken with rezStream.

. Flexible Redemption: Redeem points towards rewards and cash prizes.

. Tiered Reward Levels: Grow from Loyalist, to Advocate, to Ambassador.

How to Enroll?

Visit our website at . Once registered, members are emailed program details and can start earning points immediately!

About rezStream:

rezStream is a leading provider of comprehensive hospitality management software and marketing solutions. By combining innovative technology with industry expertise, rezStream empowers independent hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals to streamline operations, increase bookings, and maximize revenue. With a focus on personalized service and cutting-edge technology, rezStream delivers tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of independent lodging operators.

