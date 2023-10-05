Committed To Progress: Houstonian Club Unveils Plans For State-Of-The-Art Pickleball Complex

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Houstonian Club, a premier fitness facility renowned for its dedication to excellence and innovation, is proud to announce that it is once again enhancing its offerings with the introduction of The Houstonian Club Pickleball Complex.

The complex will feature eight standalone pickleball courts, thoughtfully designed to accommodate player's preferences and weather conditions. Four courts are covered to enable uninterrupted play even in inclement weather.

The complex will also feature amphitheater-style seating with a capacity for up to 300 spectators and dedicated restroom facilities.

- Cher Harris, President of the Club DivisionHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Houstonian Club , a premier fitness facility renowned for its dedication to excellence and innovation, is proud to announce that it is once again enhancing its offerings with the introduction of The Houstonian Club Pickleball Complex. This project began construction in September 2023 and underscores the club's commitment to providing its members with world-class amenities and recreational opportunities.Pickleball, a racquet sport with origins dating back to the 1960s, has recently gained popularity across the nation. The sport has experienced an impressive 159% surge in participation over the past three years, boasting a staggering 8.9 million players in 2022, as reported by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association .The Houstonian Club has observed the pickleball phenomenon and is excited to cater to the growing interest among its members.“We are excited to bring our members and hotel guests yet another reason to enjoy The Houstonian Club,” says Cher Harris, President of the Club Division.“Pickleball is a great for community engagement and we foresee these courts being utilized year-round because of Houston's temperate climate.”The Houstonian Club Pickleball Complex, an exciting $6 expansion endeavor, will enhance its recreational sports experiences. The complex will feature an array of exceptional facilities, including:.Eight standalone pickleball courts, thoughtfully designed to accommodate player's preferences and weather conditions. Four courts are covered to enable uninterrupted play even in inclement weather..A retail outlet, offering an assortment of premium pickleball equipment and attire, grab-and-go food, and a curated beverage selection..Amphitheater-style seating with a capacity for up to 300 spectators.Dedicated restroom facilitiesThis ambitious project, financed by The Houstonian Club's ownership, is anticipated to reach its completion in spring 2024. The debut of The Houstonian Club Pickleball Complex solidifies the club's position as a trailblazer in delivering unparalleled fitness and leisure experiences.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston's historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush's time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a“Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage 'n' Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston's historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

