Azerbaijan rejects EU-held debates with Armenia

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has opted to abstain from participating in European Union-brokered negotiations with Armenia, originally slated to occur in Granada, Spain, on Thursday. The talks, arranged on the sidelines of a European Political Community gathering, were intended to involve representatives from France, Germany, and the European Union. However, according to reports from Azerbaijan's APA news agency, Baku has cited concerns about an alleged "anti-Azerbaijani atmosphere" that could overshadow the discussions, primarily due to the absence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The Turkish leader, as per APA's reporting on Wednesday, was purportedly excluded from the talks, a decision met with particular resistance from France and Germany. While sources indicated to Bloomberg on the same day that Erdogan canceled his planned attendance at the European Political Community meeting due to scheduling constraints, the Turkish president's office has refrained from providing an official comment on the matter.



This development underscores the complexities surrounding diplomatic engagements in the South Caucasus region, particularly in the aftermath of the recent conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The insistence on Turkish representation illuminates the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The decision to abstain from the talks emphasizes the significance of Turkey's involvement in the eyes of Azerbaijani authorities, potentially signaling a pivotal factor in future negotiations aimed at achieving regional stability and cooperation.



