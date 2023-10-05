FSB reveals goals of Ukrainian commando raid in Crimea

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced the apprehension of one of the Ukrainian commandos involved in an attempted sea infiltration into Crimea, which was ultimately thwarted by the Russian Air Force. The captured saboteur revealed to the FSB that the primary objective of their mission was to capture photographs and footage featuring the Ukrainian flag against the backdrop of the Russian peninsula.



During intensive interrogation conducted by the FSB, the detained operative divulged critical details regarding the operation. He disclosed that the Ukrainian unit, comprising 16 individuals, had embarked on their mission from Vilkovo, a town located in the Odessa Region. Their mode of transport included high-speed watercraft such as boats and water scooters, signaling a calculated and strategic approach to their incursion.



According to information from the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian landing group was on a trajectory headed towards Cape Tarkhankut, situated on the western periphery of Crimea. This region is of significant strategic importance, hosting a Russian naval base and multiple airfields on the Crimean peninsula. The revelation sheds light on the potential gravity and implications of the attempted infiltration, indicating a deliberate targeting of key military assets and installations.



This incident has heightened tensions in the already volatile region, underscoring the geopolitical sensitivities surrounding Crimea. The thwarted mission and subsequent revelations serve as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges and security concerns facing Russia in safeguarding its territorial integrity. The detained saboteur's account provides crucial insights into the intentions and objectives of the Ukrainian commando unit, offering a deeper understanding of the broader strategic considerations at play in this region.



MENAFN05102023000045015687ID1107196786