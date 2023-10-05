ICICI Bank launches ‘Festive Bonanza’, with offers, discounts, and cashback on leading brands

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’, with exciting offers, discounts and cashbacks of upto Rs 26,000 for its customers at the onset of the festive season. The customers can avail of these benefits by purchasing various items from their favourite brands by using ICICI Bank’s credit/debit cards, internet banking, UPI via Rupay credit cards and Cardless EMI. These offers are also available to the customers in the form of no-cost EMIs using the Bank’s credit/ debit cards.



The Bank has curated the offers to cater to the various needs of the customers during the festive season, in various categories such as electronics, mobiles, fashion, jewellery, furniture, travel, dining and more and with a host of leading brands including iPhone, MakeMyTrip, Tata Neu, OnePlus, HP, Microsoft, Croma, Reliance Digital, LG, Sony, Samsung, Tanishq, Taj, Zomato and Swiggy. The Bank has partnered with Flipkart for The Big Billion Days sale (from October 8 to October 15), Myntra for Big Fashion Festival (from October 6 to October 19) and Amazon for its Great Indian Festival sale (around last week of October). The Bank will also introduce special and attractive offers for its customers on retail loan products like home loan, auto loan and two wheeler loan shortly.



Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to launch ‘Festive Bonanza’ that includes a wide range of offers, discounts and cashbacks for our customers. The Bank has partnered with leading brands and e-commerce platforms to come up with exciting offers which are relevant for our customers. The customers can avail of these offers using ICICI Bank’s credit/ debit cards, internet banking, UPI transactions with ICICI Bank Rupay credit cards and Cardless EMI. Besides this, the Bank will also be introducing special festive offers on its products – home loan, auto loan and two-wheeler loan. We hope these offers will add immense joy and fervour to our customers during this festive season.”



Offers on leading brands and e-commerce platforms: Up to 15% discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Tata Cliq

Electronics: Up to Rs 26,000 cashback across leading electronics brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Eureka Forbes, Whirlpool and many more. 10% discount up to Rs. 6,000 on speakers from Bose and 25% instant cashback up to 12,000 on select products from JBL. Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales





MENAFN05102023005232011781ID1107196784